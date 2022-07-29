SuperCup NI: Day five fixtures

Covid-19 related deaths: week ending July22
County Antrim's Aaron Pendergast and Patrick McLaughlin of County Londonderry. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye
Today marks the final day in what has been a memorable SuperCup NI tournament.
Here is all your matchday information for all the games.
MINOR SECTION
TIME
GAME
VENUE
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
10:30
Glentoran v Surf Select
Coleraine Showgrounds
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00
Leicester City v Dundalk SL
Parker Avenue, Portrush
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
11:00
Linfield v Belvedere
Broughshane
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00
Greenisland v Ballymena United
The Warren, Portstewart
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
11:00
Cliftonville v Home Farm
Anderson Park, Coleraine
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00
Larne v Finn Harps
Kells
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
11:00
Ballymoney United v Dungannon United Youth
Castlerock
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00
Glenavon v Portadown
Ahoghill
STATSports SCNI SALVER Final
11:00
Stella Maris v Coleraine
Clough
STATSports SCNI SALVER 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00
Ballinamallard v Loughgall
The Heights, Coleraine
YOUTH SECTION
TIME
GAME
VENUE
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
13:30
Charlton Athletic v Glenavon
Coleraine Showgrounds
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
15:00
Linfield v Surf Select
Inver Park, Larne
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
14:00
Glentoran v Crusaders
The Heights, Coleraine
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
14:00
Newcastle City v Dungannon Swifts
Greenisland
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
14:00
Castle Juniors v IDA Bermuda
Kells
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off
14:00
Portadown v Loughgall
Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
14:00
Greenisland v Coleraine
Ahoghill
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off
14:00
Ballinamallard v Ballymena United
Scroggy Road, Limavady
JUNIOR SECTION
TIME
GAME
VENUE
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
18:00
Rangers v Manchester United
Ballymena Showgrounds
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
14:00
Co Antrim v Co Tyrone
Clough
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
14:00
Co Down v MK Dons
Anderson Park, Coleraine
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
14:00
Co Londonderry v Leeds United
Broughshane
STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE 2nd Games
14:00
Surf Select v San Francisco Glens
Castlerock
14:00
Co Fermanagh v Atlante
Parker Avenue, Portrush
14:00
Co Armagh v IDA Bermuda
The Warren, Portstewart
PREMIER SECTION
TIME
GAME
VENUE
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
20:00
Ipswich Town v Co Antrim
Ballymena Showgrounds
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
16:30
Club Puebla v Co Londonderry
Coleraine Showgrounds
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
16:30
Co Tyrone v Co Fermanagh
Broughshane
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
16:30
Co Armagh v Co Down
The Heights, Coleraine
STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE 2nd Games
16:30
Strikers North v Vendee
Castlerock
16:30
IDA Bermuda v Hartley Wintney
Parker Avenue, Portrush
16:30
Plymouth Argyle v San Francisco Glens
The Warren, Portstewart
GIRLS' U16 TOURNAMENT
TIME
GAME
VENUE
Fibrus SCNI CUP Final
14:00
Surf Select v Rangers
Dixon Park, Ballyclare
Fibrus SCNI GLOBE Final
14:00
Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland
Mossley Park, Newtownabbey
Fibrus SCNI VASE Final
11:30
Northeast Rush v Ottawa City
Mossley Park, Newtownabbey