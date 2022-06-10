Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers

The Ulster coaching team has selected their match-day squad to take on DHL Stormers in the URC Semi-Final on Saturday (DHL Stadium, 2pm kick-off UK / IRE time).

The Ulster men go into this clash unchanged from the side that defeated Munster in the Quarter-Finals last week.

The front row sees Andrew Warwick and Tom O’Toole packing down either side of Rob Herring. Iain Henderson will skipper the side at second row and will pair with Alan O’Connor. Nick Timoney, who was named in the 2021-22 URC Dream Team earlier this week, will line out at openside flanker with Marcus Rea named at blindside and Duane Vermeulen completes the pack at Number Eight.

John Cooney, who made his 100th appearance for Ulster last weekend, is selected at scrum-half to partner Billy Burns at out-half. James Hume, who was also selected in URC’s Dream Team is named to partner Stuart McCloskey in midfield. Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy and Rob Baloucoune complete the starting back three.

Providing forward reinforcements from the bench are John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell and Matty Rea. Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan and Ben Moxham will offer back line cover.

Ulster Rugby team to play DHL Stormers, United Rugby Championship semi-final, Saturday 11 June at DHL Stadium, 2pm kick-off (UK / IRE time), live on Premier Sports, SuperSport, RTÉ & URC.tv:

(15-9) Stewart Moore, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney;

(1-8) Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.