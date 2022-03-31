Coleraine Firsts make play-offs

COLERAINE FIRST XV secured a second-place finish in the league on Saturday and with it a spot in the promotion play-offs, with two games remaining.

The Montgomery Irwin-sponsored side produced a dominant 61-23 win over Larne in the Kukri Ulster Rugby Championship, Division Two, and now move to the last two fixtures of the season with a 12-point lead over nearest rival Donaghadee.

The remaining games are sure to be stunners with two local derbies - this weekend away to Limavady and the following week’s season finale at Ballymoney.

This year, as a result of COVID-19, the league ends with the top four clubs vying for promotion in a playoff on April 16 and a final on April 23.

Second place in the league means a home fixture for Coleraine against the third placed team on April 16 - another entertaining game to be savoured by the local support.

Saturday's defeat of Larne also secured the Emile Trophy for Coleraine.

The award, first played for between the two clubs in 1936, has been reinstituted in recent years as a trophy for the best team in the two league fixtures.