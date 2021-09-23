Ulster team named for URC opener versus Glasgow Warriors

The Ulster Rugby coaching team has selected the first match-day squad in the new United Rugby Championship season to face Glasgow Warriors tomorrow evening at Kingspan Stadium (7.35pm).

Tickets for the game, priced from £20 for adults and £12 for juniors, are still available at ulsterrugby.com/buytickets.

In the back three, Ethan McIlroy has been named at full-back, and starts with Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune on the left and right wings. James Hume and Stuart McCloskey will make up the centre pairing, and John Cooney and Billy Burns are the starting half-backs for this game.

Brad Roberts will make his first competitive start at hooker, with Andrew Warwick and Marty Moore packing down either side of him in the front row.

Sam Carter will captain the Ulster men and is partnered in the second row with Alan O’Connor. In the back row, Greg Jones is named at blindside flanker, with Sean Reidy at openside and Nick Timoney at Number Eight.

Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Mick Kearney and Matty Rea are named as the forward replacements, and Nathan Doak, Mike Lowry and Will Addison will provide the back line cover.

Ulster team to play Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship Round 1, Friday 24 September at Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 7.35pm):

(15-9) Ethan McIlroy, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney;

(1-8) Andrew Warwick, Brad Roberts, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (Capt.), Greg Jones, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Mick Kearney, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Mike Lowry, Will Addison.

Unavailable for selection

Jack McGrath, Gareth Milasinovich, Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell, Cormac Izuchukwu, Jordi Murphy, Ian Madigan, Luke Marshall, Rob Lyttle, Aaron Sexton.