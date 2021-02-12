Henderson to skipper Ireland

THE Ireland coaching group have named the side that will face France in round 2 of the 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton and vice-captain James Ryan have not hit all their markers this week in the return to play protocols so are not considered for selection.

Ulster’s Iain Henderson will captain Ireland for the first time and will be partnered in the row by Tadhg Beirne.

The front row that started against Wales of Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter is retained while in the backrow Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander are joined by Rhys Ruddock who slots in on the blindside flank.

Jamison Gibson Park partners Billy Burns in the half-backs, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose line out in the centre and Hugo Keenan will again marshal the backfield with the assistance of Keith Earls and James Lowe.

There are four changes in the replacements as Ed Byrne, Ultan Dillane, Ross Byrne and the uncapped Craig Casey come in while Ronan Kelleher, Tadgh Furlong, Will Connors and Jordan Larmour complete the bench for the weekend.

Ireland team to play France – Sunday 14th February, 2021

2021 Guinness 6 Nations Championships

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 89 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 31 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 48 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 3 caps

10. Billy Burns (Ulster) 4 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 6 caps



1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 105 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 17 caps

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 18 caps

5. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 59 caps CAPTAIN

6. Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 47 caps



Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 7 caps

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 3 caps

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 45 caps

19. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 17 caps

20. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps

23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps