Sexton back to captain Ireland against Scotland

THE Ireland Coaching Team have named their Match Day squad as Scotland come to the Aviva Stadium for Saturday's final Guinness Series game in the Autumn Nations Cup. (Kick-off 2.15pm).

The uncapped Ulster Rugby prop Eric O'Sullivan, who was called up to Andy Farrell's squad in recent weeks, is set to make his Ireland debut as he is named amongst the replacements for the Play-Off game.

Johnny Sexton returns to captain the side and is re-united with Conor Murray at half-back. Robbie Henshaw also returns to line out at inside centre with his old provincial partner Bundee Aki at outside centre.

The back three is unchanged from last weekend's win over Georgia, with Jacob Stockdale at fullback and Keith Earls and Hugo Keenan on the wings.

Up front, Cian Healy packs down alongside Rob Herring and Andrew Porter. James Ryan and Iain Henderson continue in the second row and the back row is made up of Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander and Caelan Doris.

O'Sullivan is joined on the replacements bench by Ronan Kelleher, John Ryan, Quinn Rouxand Josh van Der Flier, while Jamison Gibson Park, Ross Byrne and Chris Farrellprovide the back line cover.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 2.15pm and the game is being televised by RTÉ and Amazon Prime (UK only).

IRELAND Team & Replacements (v Scotland, 2020 Guinness Series & Autumn Nations Cup, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, December 5, kick-off 2:15 pm):

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

15. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 32

14. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 5

13. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 29 Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 12

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 46

11. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 87

10. Jonathan Sexton (St. Mary’s College/Leinster 94 Captain

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 86

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 103

2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 15

3. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 31

4. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 57

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 31

6. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 45

7. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 72

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 6

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 5

17. Eric O’Sullivan (Banbridge/Ulster) Uncapped

18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 22

19. Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 15

20. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 27

21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 4

22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 10

23. Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 13