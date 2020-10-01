Provinces all clear to start new Guinness PRO14 season

Ulster coach Dan McFarland.

By Damian Mullan

THE IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster has produced zero positive results ahead of this weekend's Guinness PRO14 Round One fixtures.

A total of 380 players, staff and match officials have been tested across the four provinces this week.

Players, staff and match officials  are currently tested each match week.

To date, there have been 2228 tests conducted across the IRFU professional player and staff group and nine positive tests reported from the academy system.

