The generation game

Mother and daughter Alice and Annie McGill who played for Coleraine Thirds at the weekend.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com

IT'S always a special occasion, in any sport, when a parent gets to play a competitive game with a child.

That was the case last Saturday for Coleraine Ladies Hockey Club's Alice McGill when she lined out alongside daughter Annie for the club's Third XI.

To cap a memorable day, the pair helped the Sandel Lodge side to a 2-0 win over opponents Bangor Seconds.

It was one of a hat-trick of victories on the day for Coleraine as the club's First XI marked their return to Senior One with a thumping 5-0 win over Bangor.

And to complete the treble, Coleraine Seconds defeated neighbours Ballymoney 3-0.

All the club's teams are expected back in action this weekend.

Meanwhile, it was a winning return to the Joey Dunlop Centre for Ballymoney First XI who got the better of visitors Lurgan in the Ulster Premier League.

