Irish racecourses get ready to welcome back owners

OWNERS will make a welcome return to Irish racecourses in the coming days on the back of last week’s government announcement that up to 200 people can attend outdoor events from Monday (June 7).



It will be the first time since September that owners will be back on Irish racecourses and two owners per runner will be able to attend.



To assist in the safe operation of race meetings, designated areas for owners to meet their trainers and jockeys have been established on each track, while winning owners will be permitted to enter the parade ring after their race to welcome in their horse.



Brian Kavanagh, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, said: “We have said all along that getting owners back on the racecourse has been a priority and it is great that it is happening from Bank Holiday Monday at Gowran Park and Listowel.



“Owners have stood by the industry during a very difficult period and their return on track paves the way for greater opening up of race meetings to racing fans in the coming months. Horse Racing Ireland’s Ownership team will be in contact with all owners in advance of Monday with full details.



“Obviously, the overall experience for the time being will be an outdoor one, and to ensure that everybody can stay safe, there will be a number of requirements for owners, including registration in advance and arrival through the Health Screening Check-In Area.”