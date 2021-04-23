Horse Racing Ireland announces changes to June fixture list

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

HORSE Racing Ireland has announced the following fixture list alterations for June, in order to accommodate the Racing Industry participants and to assist racecourses in maximising their streaming rights income, as listed below:
 
Leopardstown Thursday, June 3 (evening) – now becomes an afternoon meeting

Roscommon Tuesday, June 8 (evening) – now becomes an afternoon meeting

Cork Wednesday, June 9 (evening) – now becomes an afternoon meeting

Clonmel Friday, June 11 (evening) – now becomes an afternoon meeting

Wexford Wednesday, June 16 (evening) – now becomes an afternoon meeting

Down Royal Friday, June 18 (evening) – now becomes an afternoon meeting
 
Tipperary Thursday, June 24 (evening) – transferred to Wednesday, June 30 (evening)
 
This will form a two-day Tipperary meeting, featuring The Tipperary 2-y-o Stakes (Listed) on Wednesday, June 30 and The Grimes Hurdle (Grade 3) on Thursday, July 1 as part of an all-National Hunt card.

