Horse Racing Ireland changes to fixture list

HORSE Racing Ireland has announced the following fixture list alterations for May, in order to accommodate the Racing Industry participants while there are no racegoers permitted to attend and to assist racecourses in maximising streaming rights income, as listed below:



Downpatrick - Friday, May 7 (evening) – now becomes an afternoon meeting;

Roscommon – Monday, May 10 (evening) – transferred to Tuesday, May 11 (afternoon);

Leopardstown – Friday, May 14 (evening) – now becomes an afternoon meeting;

Wexford – Saturday, May 15 (afternoon) – transferred to Sunday, May 16 (afternoon);

Sligo – Tuesday, May 18 (evening) – now becomes an afternoon meeting;

Cork – Wednesday, May 19 (evening) – now becomes an afternoon meeting;

Tipperary – Thursday, May 20 (evening) – now becomes an afternoon meeting;

Downpatrick – Friday, May 21 (evening) – now becomes an afternoon meeting;

Fairyhouse – Friday, May 28 (evening) – now becomes an afternoon meeting;

Navan – Saturday, May 29 (afternoon) – transferred to Sunday, May 30 (afternoon).