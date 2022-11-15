Shoe box appeal launched in bid to help struggling families

A BALLYCASTLE family have launched a Christmas shoe box appeal for the third year in a row in a bid to help struggling families in their community.

Charlieen Crawford told the Chronicle that she and her husband, Robin, initially set up the shoe box appeal to cover covid lockdowns – little did she know that they'd be as much needed now as they were then.

Charlieen said: “We know how tough it is for people at Christmas and then when covid struck and we saw even more hardship, we knew people would need help and support. This year community members may have different troubles, worries, loneliness, pain and stress and a lot of them are related to finances.

“With the cost of living soaring beyond what we could have imagined there are so many out there this Christmas that will be going without, simply because they can't afford it.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity, care and love that has been shown by our community and it truly speaks volumes for our town!”

LOCAL HELP



Charlieen explained how she started the Ballycastle Shoe box Appeal at the peak of the pandemic after seeing leaflets for boxes to be sent to other countries.

She said: “The kids brought leaflets home from school about filling shoe boxes but I had never really had a good experience with those before.

“It dawned on me that I have never seen anything like this locally so asked on social media if anyone would be willing to undertake it.

“I didn't know how much of a help it would be or how many people would take part, but I thought I had nothing to lose by asking.”

In the end, Charlieen, her husband Robin and their children, 13-year-old Orion, 11-year-old Leo and seven-year-old Grace organised orchestrated it, using their own home as a base.

Charlieen continued: “I liked the idea of filling a box for those in need, but I didn't know where to go from there. I didn't know who would benefit most from them and I didn't even want to know, people have a right to privacy, I just wanted to help.”

So Charlieen approached Ballycastle Foodbank who said they were more than happy to accept the shoeboxes and donate as needed.

SHARING DONATIONS

Charlieen added: “This years shoebox appeal will be ever so slightly different to the last two years.

“We have been in talks with the foodbank and the community fridge and will be sharing donations between the two organisations.

“The foodbank is a wonderful year round support to our community that helps first-hand with those that are struggling the most.

“The community fridge is a new organisation that is designed to reduce food wastage, however they have seen more and more people come to them to support themselves. We have decided to give the donations received through the shoebox appeal to both well-deserving local groups.

“With that we want to aim big, bigger than the last two years but we need the help once again of our amazing community.”

