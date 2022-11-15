‘Noah is with the angels’

COMMUNITIES in Dunloy, Ballymoney and all over the North Coast are struggling to come to terms with the tragic death of little Noah McAleese who was laid to rest yesterday (Monday), after a 'Mass of the Angels' in St Joseph's Church, Dunloy.

The two-year-old, who died last Friday afternoon in what the NI Ambulance Service are calling “a farm incident” at Rose Park Farm on Bravallen Road, leaves behind heartbroken parents Johnny and Corrina, brother Cohen, his grandparents and a wider family circle.

Tributes and expressions of condolences have poured in from across the community, including public representatives, with huge numbers using social media to show their support for the family who asked the media not to attend the mass.

Parish Priest of Dunloy and Cloughmills, Fr Darren Brennan spoke briefly to The Chronicle saying: “In my Homily I acknowledged the terrible suffering, caused by the death of young Noah, as a family and as a community, not just in Dunloy and Cloughmills but also in Ballymoney, where there are also many family members and friends, and further afield.

“But really, there are no words! Whatever we in the community are feeling pales in significance to what the family are going through.”

Fr Brennan's Homily emphasised finding solace and strength in family, community and faith.

He continued: “That we as a community show solidarity with the family with our presence and our prayer, encouraging them through the dark days ahead to find solace and strength in each other, in their community and in their faith. They are a wonderful family, showing great dignity at this time of suffering.”

During the service, Noah's little white coffin sat in the church with family and community gathered round. The large chapel was filled to capacity with mourners, as well as a significant number of people gathered outside to mourn Noah and pay respects to his family circle.

Those attending the mass of the angels heard the service conclude with a touching poem.

In the poem, Noah is reassuring his parents and his brother, Cohen, that he is in Heaven. It explains how Buzz Lightyear came to meet him and took him beyond the clouds to meet Woody and Jessie and play with Bullseye. A beautiful picture of Heaven is painted in words where Noah said he has the biggest yellow digger ever seen and a world of brightly coloured tractors and labels which soothes him to sleep. The words were of comfort on such a difficult day and those attending could glimpse just a few of Noah's favourite things in his short life.

