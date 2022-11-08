‘ARE BALLYCASTLE RESIDENTS SECOND-CLASS CITIZENS?’

RESIDENTS of Ballycastle feel like “second class citizens” after employees and users of the Sheskburn Centre have been left without heating and hot water for weeks now.

Although a Council spokesperson assured the Chronicle that the heating system would be up and running by yesterday (Monday November 7) Independent Councillor Padraig McShane said staff have been working in the cold for weeks now and gym members haven't been able to have hot showers.Speaking to the Chronicle, the Ballycastle Cllr said: “Sheskburn House in ballycastle has had no heat and no hot water for four weeks.

“The Council offices and recreation centre have had several heating malfunctions in the recent past.

“Despite this, staff have continued to show up and continued to work in the cold. The building, which was a former school, has metal frame single windows and temperatures drop immediately the heating is turned off.”

The Councillor claimed that staff had relayed their concerns to officials but no correspondence had been sent or no information received on the progress of fixing the system.

He continued: “Staff have also expressed their concerns about members of the public using facilities in the cold. Gym members are unable to avail of showers as no hot water is available and members of the public locally really feel like second class citizens.”

Cllr McShane said he visited the facilities and wrote to council officials after speaking with members of the public early last week.

“I might as well have addressed my concerns to a lamp post. The response was both uninformed and misleading. The heating was to be fixed immediately,” he said.

“Council management were made aware of the problems with the heating system having experienced several breakdowns in the last year.

“This issue should and could have been addressed in the summer time but a policy of re-action instead of pro-action is being implemented in Ballycastle.

“Residents in the town are acutely aware of their ‘second class citizens’ status on this and numerous other services related to Causeway Coast and Glens Council.”

A Council spokesperson told the Chronicle: “Following the failure of the heating system, work has been ongoing to identify and install a suitable replacement boiler.

“This has involved some builder’s work and fabrication of bespoke parts which were not readily available. “The current anticipated date that the system will be up and running is Monday 7th November.”