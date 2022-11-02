The hidden heartache behind the ‘holiday home blight’

A BALLYCASTLE family who found themselves facing homelessness for the second time have said better protection is needed for those who rent their homes.

A family member, who asked to remain anonymous, said although they didn't begrudge anyone owning a holiday home, they felt the issue of Air BnBs needed addressed.

This plea comes on the back of Causeway Coast and Glens Council agreeing to deliver a message to Stormont Planners saying planning rules should be changed to give councils powers to restrict holiday homes in coastal towns.

The message will point out that Northern Ireland lags behind England, Scotland and Wales in attempting to curtail holiday home blight.

And it will propose legislative change to address “growing concern” where there is “robust evidence to demonstrate the negative impact that such development is having.”

In a report accompanying the recommended approach, the council repeats the argument that young families are being priced out of the housing market by competition for holiday homes.

“The difficulty of purchasing homes at affordable prices is considered to impact on the ability to retain the younger generation in these areas resulting in older populations, impact on labour resources and declining populations.”

And nobody knows this better than the family who spoke to us.

A family member said: “We recently found ourselves facing homelessness - for the second time - when plans changed for the owners of the property we were renting and we suddenly had to find somewhere else to live.

“That’s always a risk when you rent and I don't blame the landlords - circumstances can change and it is their property, after all - but I strongly believe something should be done about ’no fault’ evictions to give good tenants better protection against this kind of situation.

“It’s frightening that your home can be pulled out from underneath you through no fault of your own.

“People talk a lot about needing more social housing but not much is said about families who don’t qualify for that and are simply looking to rent a home in the town where their children go to school.

“Social housing would fix nothing for us nor for all the families I’ve heard of recently who are in this exact same boat without a happy ending yet.”

