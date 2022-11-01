Ten things to do in Northern Ireland next week

Here are ten exciting things taking place 7 – 13 November 2022...



Sound of Belfast, Belfast, 10 – 20 November. Sound of Belfast is an annual celebration of the music of the city. Established by the Oh Yeah Music Centre to showcase the talent that resides and moves through Belfast's streets and studios, venues and homes, the Sound of Belfast mantra has always been 'turning up the spotlight on our world-class talent'. The festival is a blend of collaborative, independent and partnership events. Belfast's musicians, creatives, artists and venues curate it and a diverse combination of sounds and scenes are delivered by them, for you.

Celtic Pendant Woodturning Experience, Mullaghbawn, County Armagh, 12 November. Padraig Carragher is a woodturner, storyteller, musician and owner of Bluebell Lane Glamping in a designated area of outstanding natural beauty, the Ring of Gullion in County Armagh. Adjacent to Padraig's home on the site of a centuries old mill, once known as "The Big House" and a place where local farmers gathered in bygone days, is now his modern woodturning studio. Using locally sourced native trees, learn how to use the lathe, sharpen tools, sand and finish under the expert guidance of Padraig. Stroll through the beautiful private woodland and learn how these trees have been used in woodturning for centuries while enjoying the fresh country air and surrounding beauty of Slieve Gullion.

Necarne Point-to-Point Races, Irvinestown, County Fermanagh, 12 November. Necarne point-to-point is the perfect family day out in the countryside and where you will get to witness future stars make their introduction to competitive horse racing. Unlike most racecourses, spectators can stand beside one of the fences and feel the power of the horses as they jump a fence in full flight or get close to the winning post for a bird's eye view of the thrilling action. The track is also the perfect location for a picnic from the boot of your car where you can enjoy the action whilst entertaining friends and family.

Model Railway Day at Ulster Transport Museum, Cultra, County Down, 12 November. This year, Model Railway Day will be taking place in the Rail Galleries at the Ulster Transport Museum, Cultra. The event is organised in association with the Friends of Cultra, with support from enthusiasts from across the UK and Ireland with over 100 exhibitors involved. This year there will be over 30 layouts and associated exhibits for you to enjoy.

Bronze Age for Kids, Florencecourt, County Fermanagh, 12 November. Join event guide Ian at Marble Arch Caves, who will show what life in Bronze Age Ireland would have looked and felt like through the eyes of a typical bronze age family. Ian will demonstrate first-hand how an incredible invention called a "furnace" developed by humans during the bronze age works. You will discover how Bronze Age man used the furnace to make a new metal called bronze, smelting both copper and tin to make this new alloy a much stronger material and therefore better for making farming tools and weapons.

Winter Wildlife Detective, Florencecourt, County Fermanagh, 13 November. Meet your activity guide who will take you on an Animal Seek and Find Adventure. A fun opportunity for your children to discover what interesting native animals live in the landscape surrounding the Marble Arch Caves. Led by your guide you will then be taken on an adventure into the woodland where you will visit the Mini-Beast Camp. Enjoy a mini-beast scavenger hunt, finding creepy crawlies and learning more about the unique insects that live in these woods.

Nutcracker Sweeties, Derry~Londonderry, County Londonderry, 9 November. It's a magical Christmas Eve. Ciara and her brother Fionn are on a shopping trip to a famous department store in Dublin. They wander off from their parents and the magic of Nutcracker and Christmas begins. At the Millennium Forum and choreographed by Morgann Runacre-Temple, this exciting production of the festive classic performed by a cast of world-class dancers will appeal to audiences of all ages with its fairy-tale magic, beautiful costumes and a re-imagined Tchaikovsky score.

Jimmy Buckley Concert Tour, Cookstown, County Tyrone, 10 November. Jimmy Buckley possesses a very rare talent, not only as a phenomenal singer but also as a hilarious mimic of other major stars and will be bringing this on tour with him in 2022. Jimmy's show contains a wide variety of material, including country, big ballads and tribute medleys to the greats of country music. Along with his magnificent band, Jimmy will entertain you superbly and looks forward to meeting friends, old and new.



Coast and Country - Causeway Coast Foodie Tours, Departing from Coleraine Town Hall, County Londonderry, 12 November. Experience the exceptional foodie culture of the Causeway Coast. In a tour that lasts six hours, you become familiar with the heritage and culinary culture, taste delicious local produce and meet the people behind this. Wendy will encourage you to sit back, relax and savour the flavours that make this area so unique. As you travel by luxury small coach through the area on a tour of five planned stops, you will experience the fresh outdoors and taste locally produced artisan foods, that have attracted many international awards.

'In Bursting Air': Maureen Boyle, Victoria Kennefick & Jessica Traynor at Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy, County Londonderry, 12 November. Celebrating the female voice in contemporary Irish poetry, HomePlace is delighted to welcome Maureen Boyle, Victoria Kennefick and Jessica Traynor to read from their work, which is representative of a rich range of focus, interest and life experience.



