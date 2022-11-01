NEARLY 7,000 CHILDREN LIVING IN POVERTY

NEARLY 7,000 children in the Causeway Coast and Glens are living in poverty, according to shocking new statistics.

As the cost of living crisis continues to put additional strain on already cash-strapped families, latest research by charity Save the Children has revealed that one in four of under-15s are bearing the brunt of spiralling bills.

Figures show that 6,967 children are growing up in poverty in the borough - one of the highest rates in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile child poverty is highest in Belfast (26%) and Newry, Mourne and Down (26%) and lowest in Lisburn and Castlereagh (19%).

Commenting on the statistics, Peter Bryson, Head of Save the Children Northern Ireland told The Chronicle: “It's shocking that one in four children in the Causeway Coast and Glens are growing up in poverty in the 21st century.

“Poverty means that children are going without basics like good, clothing and heating. It puts massive pressure on parents and carers' mental health.

“It means that children are more likely to struggle with milestones like talking, reading and writing and it has a big impact on their health and life chances.