Moyarget Road closed tomorrow for reconstruction

Motorists are advised that the Moyarget Road, Mosside will be closed to traffic on Tuesday 1 November to allow for officers from the Collision Investigation Unit to carry out a reconstruction of a fatal road traffic collision on August 21 2022, in which a young man tragically lost his life.



The road will be closed from 8pm in the Moyarget Road B67/Lisnagat Rd, Moyarget Rd/Dry Arch Off slip, Ballinlea Rd B147/Dry arch off slip and is expected to last for approximately three hours.



Detective Sergeant Gardiner, CID Coleraine said: “Police continue to appeal for information following this fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision. Anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries is asked to contact CID Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2001 of 21/08/22.