Tom’s road from Armoy to Amsterdam

TOM Laverty is a popular musician who plays in pubs and clubs around the North Coast and Glens area, but did you know that he's as well known in Amsterdam as he is in Armoy?

Tom, who has had a well chartered music career which is still thriving, has been travelling to the centre of Amsterdam for a number of years now to perform for a group of people who are now close friends of his.

Tom told the Chronicle how his late brother-in-law who lived in the Netherlands, was involved with Amnesty International and would invite him over to Amsterdam around Halloween every year.

Tom said: “My wife's brother, Michael Dixon, worked for a bank and had connections to Amnesty International, he had a great group of friends who were all into the music of Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Leonard Cohen.

“They asked me to play at functions they were organising and over the years I've had the pleasure of playing for St Patrick's Day gigs, birthday parties and any other celebrations they may be having, it became a sort of tradition.”

Tom heads back to Amsterdam in early November to play at a special birthday celebration at Café Hesp, a well known establishment in the capital.

Tom, who many will remember from his years as the principal of St Patrick's Primary School in Loughguile, is obviously thought of quite highly in Amsterdam, where, I am told, they take their live music very seriously indeed.

He continued: “I am always asked to do my Bob Dylan tribute, so when packing my luggage, I include my mouth organ and of course my guitar. The party organisers in Amsterdam provide a small PA system and we always have a great time, they make quite an event out of it all.

“Sadly, Michael, my brother-in-law passed away a few years ago and during our next visit following his death I was asked to perform again – I sang Dylan's 'blowing in the wind' and dedicated it to ‘a missing friend’.

“It was a very emotional moment, the crowd was very intense, they could hear every breath I was taking and I could see tears rolling down their faces – they love to hear the soul and emotion when you're singing, they absolutely love live music and take it very seriously.”

Tom said he has heard quite a few big acts in Amsterdam, including Sinead O'Connor.

And although Tom, who now lives on Kilraughts Road, has had a few career changes over the years, teaching, private tutoring as well as qualifying as a lawyer and practicing law, music has always been his first love.

He concluded: “There's nothing as nice as watching people enjoying your music. And in Amsterdam they really do enjoy it and make you feel like you're part of their family.”