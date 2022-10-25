O’Dowd announces continued freeze on public transport fares

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that public transport fares will remain frozen for another year on the public transport network in light of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Minister O’Dowd said: “I am very aware of the pressures facing people across the North with the ongoing cost of living crisis. We are facing into a very challenging winter with many households concerned about rising fuel, energy and food costs.

“As Minister I want to support people where I can. I have therefore taken the decision to freeze fares on our public transport network to reduce the financial burden on passengers on our buses and trains during these difficult times.”

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, said: “This is good news for our customers at a time when the cost of other everyday expenses has risen sharply.

“Public transport delivers a vital public service to everyone, supporting the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of NI. This will especially support those on the lowest incomes who spend a high proportion of their household income on public transport.

“We welcome this latest announcement from the Minister, supporting people through the cost of living crisis and encouraging greater use of public transport to address climate change and improve air quality.”