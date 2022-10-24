When the search goes off like a bang...

BALLYCASTLE Neighbourhood policing team recently conducted a search in relation to the sales of illegal/unlicensed fireworks.

A spokesperson said: "We recovered thousands of pounds worth of fireworks hidden in a locked shopping container! The thought they’d thrown us off the scent but they failed.

"It pays to have a licence because now this person is out a substantial amount of money and the amount recovered led to an arrest. This male continues to help Police with their enquires!

"Don’t be caught out, be smart and do it the right and lawful way."