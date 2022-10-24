When the search goes off like a bang...

Some of the items found by Ballycastle NPT

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Monday 24 October 2022 15:24

BALLYCASTLE Neighbourhood policing team recently conducted a search in relation to the sales of illegal/unlicensed fireworks. 

A spokesperson said: "We recovered  thousands of pounds worth of fireworks hidden in a locked shopping container! The thought they’d thrown us off the scent but they failed. 

"It pays to have a licence because now this person is out a substantial amount of money and the amount recovered led to an arrest. This male continues to help Police with their enquires!

"Don’t be caught out, be smart and do it the right and lawful way."

