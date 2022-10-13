Road closed - Ballymena/Belfast bound traffic

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Thursday 13 October 2022 10:27
Motorists are advised that the Crankill Road, Glarryford, Ballymena is closed due to a single vehicle road traffic collision this morning, Thursday October 13th. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Pictured at Limepark, Armoy cottages in County Antrim are Angela Beisty, one of the owners of Limepark, Armoy cottages, Hannah Reid, Estate Manager and Suzi McIlhatton, Accommodation Certification Man
Tourism NI representatives pictured with the competing NI and Republic of Ireland 'Writer Cup' teams at Dunmurry Golf Club in Belfast.
Dungive
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballycastle Chronicle
78 Castle Street, Ballycastle
BT54 6AR
Tel: 028 2076 1282