Touching tributes paid to Creeslough tragedy victims

TRIBUTES have been paid locally to the 10 people who tragically lost their lives in the devastating explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal, on Friday afternoon.

Sinn Féin MLA for North Antrim, Philip McGuigan, led the tributes.

The Chronicle spoke to him as he stood outside the Great Hall at Stormont about to sign the Book of Condolence.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are firstly with all those families who have lost a loved one.

“It is hard to comprehend and I can only imagine the pain and distress that the families will be going through at this sad time.

“But this is a tragedy which will be felt by every family in Creeslough and beyond to the length and breadth of Ireland.

“I commend the efforts of all those involved in the emergency services north and south, all those local people and others who volunteered to help rescue people who were trapped and to recover the victims.”

SDLP Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop said her thoughts and prayers are with the people of Creeslough as they face the days ahead.

She added: “It's clear to see that Creeslough is a small and close-knit community and a tragedy such as this will have far-reaching consequences.

“It's so difficult to comprehend that what was a normal Friday afternoon for these families ended in such devastation.

“I just can't begin to imagine what the families are going through but can reassure the Creeslough community that they will be held in the thoughts and prayers of the people of Causeway Coast and Glens in the coming weeks and months.

“This service station will have been used and passed by many as they make their way through Donegal and this could have happened at any time, it's absolutely devastating.

“We will continue to pray for those who are injured in the hope that they make a good recovery as well as the community of Creeslough and Donegal as a county.”

