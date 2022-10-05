Dangerous branches cut at dark hedges

Workmen from the Department of Infrastructure pictured cutting branches deemed to be in a dangerous condition at the Dark Hedges.

A number of branches – some substantial in size – were trimmed from trees which a leading campaigner had warned posed a serious threat to public safety.

Bob McCallion had urged the authorities to carry out a visual inspection of the Trees and today (Wednesday) workmen from the DFI were engaged in a pruning exercise.

However, that didn’t stop large numbers of visitors having to be shepherded past the workmen and, even worse, vehicles blatantly ignoring the obvious risks by parking and driving on the roadway.