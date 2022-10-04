Holy Trinity Church bells ring out once again in Ballycastle Diamond

THE final part of the refurbishment on Holy Trinity Church of Ireland in Ballycastle has been signaled by the ringing of the Church bells during the day – a sound which has been widely welcomed in the town.

Rev. David Ferguson said the major refurbishment of the Grade A listed building in the Diamond has been completed by the bells and that he hopes the sound will bring something to the town.

The bells, which have been electrified, will chime every hour on the hour between 8am and 7pm and have already been a talking point among locals.

As well as receiving very positive feedback on social media, one local man told the Chronicle he hadn't heard the bells in years and that he “could hardly believe his ears” when he heard it a day last week.

According to Rev. Ferguson, the bells had been working but were very faint and quiet, but thanks to the overhaul, they're now part of the scenery again.

He concluded: “The bells may be a reminder to people that the church is also open from 10am until 4pm from Monday to Friday and anyone who wants some quiet reflection time is more than welcome to use the building.”

The bells at Culfeightrin have also been mended, as well as those at St James', said Rev. Ferguson.