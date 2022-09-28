Writer and poet Myra Vennard is laid to rest

BALLYCASTLE has lost a ‘dear friend’ following the sad death of well-known writer and poet Myra Victoria Vennard last week.

Mrs Vennard (Née McLEES) passed on September 16, 2022 at Causeway Hospital, beloved wife of the late Norman and much-loved mother of Deirdre and Paul. Her funeral was held on Friday morning at St George's Church Belfast.

Well known for her poetry, Mya had often featured in various newspaper articles saying going back to learning as an adult was ‘one of the best times’ of her life.

Myra was born in 1929 and grew up in north Belfast. She worked in the city most of her life as a secretary and entered higher education when she retired in the Nineties.

She grew up in a house surrounded by literature and always loved to read and write, even as a young girl.

Her creativity though was something she put aside as she followed the traditional path for women of her generation, training to be a secretary, marrying and having children.

In one interview with a regional newspaper in 2017 at the age of 88 she said the desire to learn, had been with her since her childhood, growing up in the 30s.

She told the paper while she couldn't help feeling pangs of envy watching her two brothers go off to university, she did what was expected of her at that time and went to business school.

Fast forward a few decades and that hunger for study she had as a young girl had never left her and in her 50s, 60s and 70s - when most people are looking forward to retiring - she went back to school to get her GCSEs and A-levels, and then on to university where she studied for several years obtaining numerous qualifications.

In the 90s, she graduated from the University of Ulster with a BA Honours degree in English literature and then went on to get an MA in Anglo-Irish literature, with a dissertation on the poetic vision of Samuel Beckett.

And as a postgraduate she attended the Irish School of Ecumenics, Trinity College, Dublin, where she gained a diploma in Eumenics.

It was around this time that she first began writing poetry, having work published in various magazines including Poetry Ireland and the Honest Ulsterman.

After living most of her life in Belfast and Bangor, Myra retired to Ballycastle in 2010 where the peace and beauty of the north coast inspired her writing and allowed her to live the quiet life she enjoyed.

Speaking at the time about her third book, Soul Station, just published at the time, she said: “The book is like a mystical experience of nature.

"It was written over the time I moved to Ballycastle. I was struck by the beauty of the north coast and I have roots here as some of my ancestors came from Ballycastle.

“I felt an immediate attraction to the place and it just seemed to hold me.

“The book really is written about Ballycastle, but it is not descriptive. It is more mystical about the process of nature. It is such a beautiful place to live.”

A tribute on social media from her neighbour Sean T Traynor read: “Very saddened today to hear of the passing of a dear friend and neighbour Myra V.

“Valued beyond my own realisation with gestures of support and wise counsel.

“Appreciation of small token gestures from me that were a pleasure, always graciously acknowledged. Rest now lovely lady.”

(Info from 2017 interview with Belfast Telegraph)