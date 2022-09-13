Tributes are paid to ‘gracious’, ‘caring’ and ‘remarkable’ Queen

PEOPLE FROM right across the local community have united to pay warm tribute to the Queen – the longest-reigning monarch in British history – following her death at the age of 96 last week.



Surrounded by close family who travelled to be at her side, Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral estate in Scotland. Immediately afterwards, her eldest son Charles ascended to the throne.

Just days beforehand, the Queen had met the outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson before holding a meeting with his successor, Liz Truss, and instructed her to form a new government at Westminster.

In recent months, the Queen has scaled back the number of public appearances she has made but, on those occasions where she has attended official events, she has done so with the aid of a walking stick.

Many locals had hoped to see her last October as part of a planned two-day visit to Northern Ireland, but on the advice of doctors, she was told to rest – the first indication her health was deteriorating.

The Queen’s last trip to the province came in June 2016 when she visited the Giant’s Causeway to see the world-famous basalt columns, before having lunch at Royal Portrush Golf Club around the coast.

In the afternoon, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Coleraine in a five-carriage steam train to Bellarena village where they officially opened the village’s new train station.

It was a particularly symbolic journey along the picturesque stretch of line as the pair made the very same journey in the year of the Queen’s coronation.



Before leaving Bushmills earlier in the day, they helped to unveil the V.C Quigg statue – a life-size sculpture of the village’s solider who was awarded the Victoria Cross for his acts of heroism during the Battle of the Somme. Ballycastle’s Leonard Quigg – the then Chairman of the Robert Quigg V.C Commemoration Society and a great nephew of Robert – was among those who met the Queen.

The occasion was significant for Her Majesty, too, as her late grandfather, King George V, presented the honour to the rifleman in 1917.

It was the second time that Mr Quigg had had the opportunity to meet the Queen, his first coming at an event in St George’s Chapel at Windsor in March 2004. Despite the 12-year gap, he said the Queen showed the same “grace and charm” towards people.

Gracious

“As far as I could see, she was the same person all those years apart,” he told the Chronicle. “She performed her duties in the same gracious manner.

“What impressed me most about the Queen when she came to Bushmills to unveil the statue of V.

C Quigg was how efficient she was. The way that she carried everything out meant it all ran smoothly.

“When I spoke to her later, she said to me, ‘I have met this man before’, and I said, ‘Yes, you have’.

“On her Coronation tour of the UK one of the stops was Coleraine train station and she met Robert there.

“I also reminded the Queen her late grandfather had presented Robert with the Victoria Cross medal.

“What struck me about that conversation is the Queen made a point of saying that to me,” he added.

“It was a great privilege to have met the Queen on those occasions and better still, in 2018, she made me a BEM in her New Year honours list.

“She has a special place in most people’s hearts irrespective of what culture or background you come from. The Queen was very professional in everything she did.”

Bushmills’ Glenda Rodgers - better known for her involvement with the ‘Bushmills Through the Wars’ exhibition that has raised many tens of thousands of pounds for various charities - believes the new King has “a hard act to follow”.

She first met Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at a Royal Observer Corps Review at Bentley Priory in London in July 1991.

Then, on October 6, 2006, she was present with her father James when the Queen awarded The Royal Irish Regiment and Ulster Defence Regiment The Conspicuous Gallantry Cross.

“It was an extremely wet day but The Queen still took the time to stop and speak to us,” recalled Glenda.

“With members of the Royal British Legion we got a great view of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh when they visited Stormont as part of a Diamond Jubilee event,” she continued.

“I was also very privileged to meet the Queen at a garden party in Buckingham Palace grounds when I was awarded my BEM.” This was presented to her for services to the community in Bushmills.

She received her BEM medal from the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie OBE, at an investiture at Hillsborough Castle at the end of March, 2019, and made the trip to London the following month.





