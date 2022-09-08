Doctors 'deeply concerned' for Queen's health

HM The Queen is said to be under medical supervision at Balmoral following concern from doctors for her health.

Members of the Royal Family are said to be on their way, or already at the Scottish estate. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of York and the Count and Countess of Wessex are on their way.

Also travelling to Balmoral are the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess of Cambridge is staying at home with their children.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

It added that the Queen is comfortable.

Just yesterday she was pictured meeting the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss to appoint her to the role. She said that the country would be “deeply concerned” by the news.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she added.

Political leaders in Northern Ireland have been sending their best wishes to the Queen. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP leader Doug Beattie both said their thoughts and prayers are with the Queen, while Alliance leader Naomi Long sent her best wishes.

My thoughts and prayers and that of the @duponline are with Her Majesty and her family at this time, https://t.co/WGygYMiWTc — Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) September 8, 2022

Very concerning news about Her Majesty the Queen.

My thoughts and prayers as well as those of the @uuponline are with the Queen and her family at this time. #GSTQ https://t.co/lpALdCnGWl — Doug Beattie (@BeattieDoug) September 8, 2022

Sending best wishes to HMT Queen for a full and swift recovery and thoughts with members of the Royal Family who are concerned for her health at this time. — Naomi Long MLA (@naomi_long) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Armagh, John McDowell, said he "and the people of the Church of Ireland, conscious of concerns around the health of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, would offer their prayers and urge others to pray at this very difficult time".

More to follow.