Rathlin Island woman raises money for Air Ambulance!

RATHLIN woman Aoife O’ Brion Molloy has personal reasons to raise money for the Air Ambulance NI and it's those reasons that will keep her going on August 27 when she paddle boards out to the buoy of the HMS Drake and back before taking part in the annual Rathlin Run!

Aoife told the Chronicle how an accident last September meant she required the services of the Air Ambulance and how grateful she is to the crew who transported her safely to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Aoife, 42, said: “On September 21 2021 I fell down the stairs while doing, of all things, the laundry! When my son Odhran and daughter Saorlaith came home home school, they found me unconscious.

“Odhran, who was only 10, thought fast, and very quickly he bravely phoned for help.

“ I am so proud of him for keeping calm and knowing what to do. I am proud of both he and Saorlaith, who was seven, because I am sure it was a scary for them finding me lying there.”

Odhran's call for help was responded to fast by two of Rathlin Island nurses, Jacky and Keira, the island's resident HM Coastguard Crew and the NIFRS crew who came over from Ballycastle.

Aoife added: “I am very grateful to all the emergency services who responded to Odhran's call, in particular the Air Ambulance NI crew who took care of me and brought me to the RVH in Belfast.”

‘NO MEMORY’

Aoife said she has virtually no memory of what happened that day after she left the two children to school.

She added: “I don't remember from the morning time until I was in the Royal. I have had to piece the day together with little snippets of information I have gathered from people who saw me that day, like George and Ksenia who saw me at the shop, or my neighbour, Shauna, who chatted to me at the washing line.

“I am a bit annoyed I can't remember parts of the day as apparently I had managed for the first time to stand up on the paddle board and I got to go in a helicopter – which was on my bucket list – but it's staying there as I don't remember the trip!”

Aoife acknowledges that she was “luckier” than some others who require Air Ambulance assistance.

She added: “I was extremely lucky to limp away from the experience with just some bruising, concussion and a little amnesia, but others in need of the Air Ambulance are not so lucky.”

Which is why on Saturday August 27 Aoife plans to paddle board out to the buoy of the HMS Drake and back and then take part in the annual 5km Rathlin run to raise funds for the Air Ambulance.

She concluded: “It costs around £5,500 a day to operate this vital service and I would be very grateful for any donation people could make to help keep this life saving service funded.”

*Contact Aoife for her fundraising link