Kind-hearted Saoirse in fundraiser for Benvardin rescue kennels

A DETERMINED Ballycastle girl is all set to take on an epic challenge to benefit a charity close to her heart!

In just a few weeks time, nine-year-old Saoirse Connolly will travel with her family to County Fermanagh where she will face the 'Stairway to Heaven a 14.8km round trip which features 450 steps.



But as she climbs the Cuilcagh mountain, the Ballycastle Integrated Primary School pupil will know she's doing it to help those dogs being looked after at Benvardin Animal Rescue Kennels.



Speaking to the Chronicle, Saoirse's mum, Tara, explained how the sponsorship idea came about.

Tara said: “We were going past Benvardin on a day out recently and Saoirse saw a picture of a dog around the gate. She asked me what was in there and I explained it was an animal rescue centre and what they did.

“She was devastated to think so many dogs had no homes or families – she's mad about dogs and we have a Labrador of our own – and immediately said she was going to give them all her pocket money.”



Like some parents might, Tara perhaps thought the moment would pass, but hours later Saoirse was a girl on a mission and she had plans to make!



Tara continued: “She kept on and on at me asking how she could get more money and we came up with the idea of a sponsored event. We thought about a danceathon but she didn't want to do that. We decided on the Stairway to Heaven as it really will be a challenge for her – and maybe for us!”



Saoirse's family are no strangers to charity fundraisers as her daddy, Ryan, owns the Anzac Bar in the town and run quite a few charity nights.



Tara added: “Saoirse got to work right away, she hand designed a sponsor sheet and Ryan is going to take it into the bar. She has already had £170 sponsorship from family members, friends and some of my work colleagues.

“She's onto the second page of her sponsor sheet and is a very determined little girl.”



If you want to sponsor Saoirse and enable her to help Benvardin then you can get in touch with Ryan at the Anzac or Tara and help a kind and caring little girl reach her goal.



Tara said: “I want to thank everyone so far for their kindness, I have had a lot of people call to the house with sponsor money, it’s all very much appreciated.”



Keep an eye on the Chronicle as we will catch up with Saoirse following her journey to Fermanagh and her challenging climb, which Tara hopes will take place on the second weekend in September.

We wish you all the best Saoirse!