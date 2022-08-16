30th Heart of the Glens festival enjoys ‘phenomenal success’

THE Heart of the Glens Festival organising committee is celebrating their 'biggest success ever' after an 'absolutely phenomenal' week as well as marking 30 years of festival fun in Cushendall!

Speaking to a committee member on Monday, once the dust had settled and the clearing up was in full swing, it was clear that this event was back with a bang after a two year absence due to the pandemic.

The committee member said: “We couldn't have asked for better, the weather was spectacular all week and visitors came in their thousands. The festival showcased the area so well, we're absolutely delighted at the success of it all.”

There were hundreds of events to suit all ages and abilities. The main events included an R.N.L.I open day, sheepdog trials, lorry parade, Lark in the Park, Food Festival, Dallywood Street Party, Vintage Display and Parade as well as the Lurig Run.

This culminated in a huge street Ceilidh with the Waves of Tory, followed by music and dancing with the fabulous ‘Squealin’ Pigs.’

With no festival since 2019, the committee knew they wanted to make their 30th something to remember.

The committee member continued: “We were ready to go in 2020 when we had to cancel, again in 2021 but that wasn't to be either, so once we got the go ahead for 2022 we wanted to throw caution to the wind!

“Everybody deserved to have fun after waiting so long and the weather seemed to agree.

“We had the best week ever with the streets thronged with people all week, we easily had thousands through Cushendall.

“It was, without a doubt, one of the busiest we've ever seen and the beauty of our festival is that the majority of it is outside so people felt safe. A lot of it is free of charge too and what we charge for is minimal cost.”

She thanked all those behind the event funding, saying the committee were very grateful, and praised those who turned out year after year to support them,





For more see this week's Chronicle