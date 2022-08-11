Police appeal after Ballycastle assault

Police are appealing for information in relation to a report of an assault which took place inside a licensed premises in the Castle Street area of Ballycastle last weekend.

Sergeant McCrystal said: “Police received a report that around 1am, Sunday 7th August, a woman sustained a significant lip injury after being struck on the face by what was believed to be either a glass or glass bottle.

“She was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have witnessed anything, or who may have mobile phone video footage or additional information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“Please contact us by calling 101 quoting reference number 1335 of 07/08/22.”



Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/



You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/