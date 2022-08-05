McShane welcomes Market Street resurfacing

SINN Féin Councillor, Cara McShane, has welcomed the decision to resurface Market Street in Ballycastle, which she had been lobbying for over recent months.

The works will commence on Monday 8th August and are expected to last for a maximum of 10 days.

Cllr Cara McShane said: “This is welcome news which will see over £160,000 investment in resurfacing of one of the main routes within the town.

“This road has been in a poor state of disrepair for a long time and after several delays, I am delighted the scheme will now start on Monday.

“If there is minimal disruption while works are ongoing, the contractors, Keenan Quarries, are hoping to complete the works within one week if possible.

“The road will be closed from the mini-roundabout at the bottom of Leyland road right through to the end of Market Street approaching the Diamond.

“There will be disruption for residents, businesses and through traffic, but this is essential work and welcome news that it will be completed well before the Lammas Fair and before the schools reopen in September.”