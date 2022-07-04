Ballycastle chippy takes top spot in UK!

MORTONS in Ballycastle have been placed as the number one best fish and chip shop in Britain by the Sunday Times.

Chris Haslam said: “Morton's family fish shop, selling catches from its own small fleet, was established three generations ago, but — undercut by the big supermarkets — business was looking iffy until they opened the chippy in 2005.

“Now the biggest queue on Ballycastle quayside is not for the Rathlin Island ferry, but for fish and chips cooked to order, as well as magnificent crabcakes and a rich and creamy smoked-fish chowder. Order at the hatch, eat at the tables on the harbour wall.”