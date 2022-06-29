Rathlin Island to feature in new More4 TV series

IMAGES of Rathlin Island will be beamed into our homes when episode two of a new series – called Ireland: Coast & Country – airs on More4 this evening (29 June).

The three-part series is following various personalities from across the island of Ireland – offering viewers the chance to learn about their daily activities and lifestyles and to see our spectacular landscape.

The series was produced by Afro-Mic Productions, a Belfast-based production company, and is supported by Tourism Ireland.

Episode two will feature Noel McCurdy, lighthouse keeper on Rathlin Island.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new three-part TV series, ‘Ireland: Coast & Country’.

"With a large audience right across GB set to watch the series on More4, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on the North Coast and Northern Ireland – highlighting our spectacular coastline and countryside, our wonderful people and some of the fantastic experiences on offer here.

"It will remind GB viewers why Northern Ireland is a great choice for a holiday.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to encourage travelers in GB to put Northern Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”