16 rowers rescued during 'Great Britain' challenge

HM Coastguard has coordinated the rescue of 16 rowers from three rowing vessels, during separate incidents over the weekend as they encountered bad weather in the Celtic and Irish Seas.

The three vessels were attempting to row around Great Britain as part of the GB Row Challenge, that started from London on 12th June 2022.

Newcastle RNLI, Angle Lifeboat RNLI Redbay Lifeboat Newcastle Coastguard and the Coastguard Helicopter from Prestwick were sent during the separate incidents.

Alex Smith, Commander at HM Coastguard said: “The rowers were well prepared, they had all the appropriate safety equipment, a VHF radios and satellite phones but they still got caught out. Most importantly they had a shore contact, who was able to raise the alarm after communication was lost with first vessel.

"Whether you are rowing across the sea, sailing along the coast or going out for a paddle, always be aware of the danger.”

Also, a Multi agency Special Service Call to assist a hill walker with a broken ankle on Croghan Mountain, Altarichard Road, Orra took place on Sunday.

NIFRS crews from Ballycastle, Carnlough and Coleraine supported by Kilrea Command Support Unit and NIFRS Specialist Rescue Team, Northern Ireland Ambulance Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and NIAS Hazardous Area Rescue Team took part in the rescue.

Coastguard Rescue helicopter R199 from Prestwick effected a winching rescue from the valley and transported the casualty to Causeway Hospital, Coleraine.