Monday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Sunday 19 June 2022 22:23
Here's the UK weather forecast for Monday, June 20 courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Police launch murder investigation following death of woman in her 70s in Cookstown
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick share 54-hole lead at The Country Club
Tyrone hurling star tragically killed
King of Aghadowey showdown
Coleraine reveal details of pre-season fixtures
Jarvis joins Bannsiders
Another busy week for Springwell athletes
Under 11 cricket season underway at Coleraine
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Derry will face Clare in the All Ireland quarter-finals.
Model Care Home Ballymoney
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballycastle Chronicle
78 Castle Street, Ballycastle
BT54 6AR
Tel: 028 2076 1282