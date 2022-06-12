Motorists are advised of possible traffic disruption in Coleraine on Sunday, 12th June due to a memorial event.

Railway Road will be closed for a short time between 3pm and 3.30pm from the junction of Union Street, Bushmills Road and Railway Place.

Traffic will still be able to access the Rail and Bus Stations but leaving the station may be delayed by up to five minutes.

Please follow directions of local police who will direct traffic accordingly.