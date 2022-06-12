Men charged in connection with burglaries in Portstewart and Toome

Men charged in connection with burglaries in Portstewart and Toome
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Detectives have charged four men following two recent commercial burglaries in the Portstewart and Toome areas.

A 22-year-old man and 30-year-old-man, alongside two 29-year-old males, all face the same charges of two counts of burglary, possessing criminal property and converting criminal property.

They were also all charged with criminal damage.

The four men are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, 13th June.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

 

