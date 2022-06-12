Carrowreagh pupils show their caring side to their elderly neighbours

PUPILS and staff at Carrowreagh Primary School are showing their caring side to their elderly neighbours.

They are taking part in ‘Kindness Postbox Causeway’, an initiative ran by Causeway Volunteer Centre in conjunction with the Causeway Loneliness Network.

It is a project between primary schools and local residential homes.

The ‘Kindness Postbox Causeway’ is a community focused inter-generational initiative with children from Carrowreagh Primary School writing letters and messages posted in a specially created ‘postbox’.

After a short period of quarantine, the mail will be delivered to residents at nearby Knockan Lodge Residential Home.

The original idea for the ‘Kindness Postbox’ came from Fermanagh woman, Nuala O’Toole at the start of the pandemic.

Rodney Hargan, Community Access Support Worker, NHSCT and a member of Causeway Loneliness Network introduced the ‘Kindness Postbox Causeway’ initiative to Carrowreagh Primary School and Knockan Lodge Residential Home.

He said: “Covid-19 has increased levels of loneliness and isolation for many people within care home settings.

“The letters and messages from the schoolchildren are small acts of kindness which can have a big impact on residents and can improve their wellbeing by keeping them connected with others.”

Principal of Carrowreagh Primary School Dawn Crawford added: “This is a really positive project for our children to be involved in and they will enjoy taking the time to write their letters to the residents.

“We hope to continue the link with Knockan Lodge Residential Home and going forward into the new term 2022/2023 will create letters/art/poems every six weeks for the residents of the home.

Betty McVicker from Knockan Lodge Residential Home:

“We are delighted to be linking with Carrowreagh Primary School in the ‘Kindness Postbox’ initiative. Our residents look forward to receiving the mail/art/poems and it will really make a difference to every resident.

If anyone would like more information on the ‘Kindness Postbox Causeway’ contact Ciara McNickle at Causeway Volunteer Centre on 028 70358285 or email volunteer@causewayvc.org