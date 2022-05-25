Petrol bomb thrown at house in Coleraine

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information after a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in the Laurel Avenue in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 25th May).

At approximately 12.30am police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front door of the propert

The occupant managed to kick it away, however, the door was badly damaged during the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries and the item was taken away from the scene for further examination.

Two males aged 17 and 18 have been arrested and remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or have any information that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact detectives on 101quoting reference 28 of 25/05/22.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.