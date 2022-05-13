Toome all set to host inaugural Lough Neagh Artisans Market

The first Lough Neagh Artisans Market will take place at Lock Keeper’s Cottage, Toome, on Sunday 22nd May from 1.00pm to 5.00pm.

The market is a pilot to showcase local produce, arts and crafts from the shoreline of Lough Neagh and right across Northern Ireland.



