Leaked e-mail reveals resignations at Green Pastures Church

AN E-mail detailing a major split at Ballymena's Green Pastures Church has been shared widely across social media.

Eight members of the 'Executive Team' at the Church - headed by Pastor Jeff Wright (pictured some years ago at the launch of a major relocation and expansion project) - have put their names to an e-mail which was sent to all members of the congregation and then subsequently leaked.

This resulted in widespread sharing on various social media platforms.

The Guardian called Green Pastures and is awaiting a response to our voice message.

In the e-mail, the group deny they are involved in a 'plot to overthrow our lead pastor and immediately install someone else that has been lined up as as his replacement.'

They continue: "This is simply nonsense and has no basis in reality."

The e-mail continues: "It is our understanding that the lead pastor has formally informed the Board and Spiritual Oversight that he intends to disregard the process they put in place and that he will be returning to his duties on April 26.

"In good conscience we can no longer sustain, endorse or prolong this situation .

"It is therefore with the heaviest and most sorrowful of hearts that each of us intend to tender our resignations to the Board from our duties and employment with Green Pastures Church.

"We recognise that reading this will have come as a tremendous shock to each of you. We cannot express how much we are sorry for this and for the pain this will cause you.

"In the moment, as the lead pastor resumes leadership and pastoral responsibilities for the Churchn our final words to you are keep your eyes on jesus and don't let the failures of any of us humans hamper or damage your covenant relationship with Him or your love and commitment to His bride, the Church."