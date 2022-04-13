Thursday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Wednesday 13 April 2022 21:14
Here's your weather forecast for Thursday, April 14 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Easter crackdown on child sexual exploitation on the north coast
NI boss Shiels apologises for saying 'girls and women are more emotional than men'
Galopin Des Champs among a strong entry for Fairyhouse on Sunday
Circuit of Ireland International Rally - Easter Weekend
Belfast Giant takes giant leap to become an ambassador for Action Mental Health
Antrim meet Wexford in Croke Park decider
Telfer named in Ireland rugby Under-19 squad
Derry U20s game on TG4
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Large crowds attended the opening of Curry's Fun Park on Saturday.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballycastle Chronicle
78 Castle Street, Ballycastle
BT54 6AR
Tel: 028 2076 1282