Ukraine Aid gig set for Oh Yeah Centre Belfast

The Oh Yeah Centre Belfast and Stendhal Festival, along with seven of Northern Irelands finest indigenous musical artists, have come together to curate an amazing evening of music on Saturday, April 23rd with all proceeds going towards a charity that is feeding Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Aid for Ukraine will feature performances from Duke Special, Phil Taggart, Joshua Burnside, The Wood Burning Savages, Sister Ghost, Dark Tropics and Lemonade Shoelace and will take place at the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.

Tickets are £15, with all proceeds going to Stowarzyszenie Leubuzzi, a charity based in Poland that works across various sectors but at present is putting all their resources towards the refugee crisis.

Antrim woman Pamela Moore is the link between the charity and those involved in putting on the show and she says that the money raised at the gig could mean the difference in a child eating for a week or not.

Pamela said: “Working with this charity in Poland, I’ve seen first-hand how traumatic it is for Ukrainian refugees arriving in a new country having fled all they have. The money raised here can’t help them get back the life they once had but it can help them greatly as they arrive to start a new one.”

Charlotte Dryden, CEO of the Oh Yeah Centre, said she is delighted that the music community is coming together to show support for the current crisis.

“We are so pleased to be hosting what will no doubt be a brilliant event at the Oh Yeah on April 23. The fact that all these acts were so willing to give their time and talents to this cause voluntarily, speaks volumes to their character and their desire to see a better future for all involved in the Ukraine War. Thank you to everyone who so enthusiastically signed up to get involved.”

Ross Parkhill, Director of Stendhal Festival added: “It’s been a great experience putting this together with the Oh Yeah Centre and all the acts on the bill. It’s a great example of how our music community will often come together to help others in the spirit of solidarity.

“We really hope to see a big crowd turnout on the 23rd of April to try and raise as much money as we can for this incredibly worthy cause.”

For tickets and more info visit www.stendhalfestival.com and click on the ticket tab.