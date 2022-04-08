North Coast World Earth Family Day in Portrush

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

THE first ever North Coast World Earth Family Day takes place in Portrush this Sunday between 10am and 3pm.

A number of events have been planned for the day with the focus on the resort's West Strand.

"Among the events taking place will be a large sand art competition stretching the length of Portrush West Strand and various eco craft workshops at Portrush Yacht Club," said a spokesperson.

"We are expecting a large turn out to this event and we have received a massive response to our eco art competition earlier this month.

"A film and media wil be there to help record the events and it promises to be a great day out," the spokesperson added.

Full event details can be found on North Coast World Earth Facebook page.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282