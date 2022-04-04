Garron Tower's 70 year history brought to book

SEVEN decades of unbroken Catholic Secondary education in Garron Tower castle will be celebrated in late August.

The Garron Tower Past Pupils' Association decided it was prudent to place on record as much historic material as possible in a hard-back book, to be launched during a unique Open day at the College

The occasion, at the stunning location on the north Antrim Coast, will include a con-celebrated Mass in the Chapel, with the last surviving past President of St MacNissi's College - Fr Paddy Delargy - the chief celebrant.

It is expected he will be surrounded by other past pupil clerics such as Bishops, Donal McKeown and Alan McGuckian.

The book author is former Irish News journalist Denis O'Hara, who has trawled through the pupil names of yesteryear to record as many individual memories of school days as possible.

The pain-staking project naturally begins at the beginning, when the Tower opened in September 1951. The surviving number of students from that period is understandably thinning.

O'Hara, an opening-year student, records a fascinating tract of compelling pupil-personal yarns from the St MacNissi's era through to the new education brand of St Killian's College, launched in 2010.

The ambitious project is a costly exercise and the Garron Tower Past Pupils’ Association has released the official details to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of ‘The Tower’.

Current and former pupils and staff are invited to visit the College and attend an Open Day on Saturday, August 20.

The event will run from 12 noon until 4pm, giving seven decades of pupils the opportunity to meet up and reminisce.

The highlights of the day will be a celebrated Mass at 12 noon in the Chapel, con-celebrated by past pupils and staff. The book launch will take place in the College Gymnasium at 2pm.

Contributions to defray organisation and publication costs can be made at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding

/garron-tower All contributions gratefully received.

Contributions of £100 plus will receive a complementary book, signed by the author, Denis O’Hara.

All contributions received before March 31st (cut-off date for copy) will be acknowledged in the publication. Books can be pre-ordered for £30.

Please e-mail garrontower1@gmail.com for more information or to receive e-mail updates regarding this event.