Red Arrows set to return

THE RAF has confirmed that the Red Arrows are set to return to the North Coast for the Airshow later this year.

Rebranded as the ‘Causeway International Airshow’ the event has been revived after a two year absence and will take place from September 10-11.

The Red Arrows display team will perform on Saturday, September 10, according to the RAF's schedule of summer appearances published this week.

The two-day festival, which ran for two decades in Portrush, was scrapped in 2020 even before Covid restrictions put paid to all tourism events.

The decision was taken ahead of that year's rate-setting process amid the council's deepening budgetary crisis.

The last edition went ahead without the show's star attraction – the Red Arrows – because they were unavailable due to a nine-week display programme in North America.

