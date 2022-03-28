Free transport for Ukranian refugees

A temporary travel scheme providing free public transport for Ukrainian refugees from their port of entry to their final destination has been announced.

The scheme, which will operate on all Translink bus and rail services from Wednesday, March 30, was announced by outgoing Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon.

She said: “In the last few weeks, many Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have been forced to make the heart-breaking decision to leave their homes and their loved ones behind in search of safety.

"While many of those refugees are staying in neighbouring countries, some will be travelling to Northern Ireland to join family members or their host family.

“Many have endured an arduous, and indeed a dangerous and frightening, journey to make their way to safety. It is the least we can do to make this final part of their journey a little easier and help show that Northern Ireland is a place of safety and sanctuary for those from Ukraine who need our help.”

Further information on the free travel scheme for Ukrainian refugees will be made available on the Translink website.

To avail of the scheme, refugees will be asked to show the driver or customer service staff their Ukrainian passport or Ukrainian Government issued ID and evidence of arrival at a port of entry within the previous seven days, such as a boarding pass. Frontline colleagues will be asked to show discretion in helping people complete their journeys and the Department will engage with partners to make the process as easy as possible.