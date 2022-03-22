Wednesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Tuesday 22 March 2022 22:00
Chilly mornings and warm afternoons are going to be around for the foreseeable...
Here's Clare Nasir from the Met Office with the forecast.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Ministers meet to progress next steps on All-Island Rail Review
The motor racing season starts again this Saturday 26th March at Kirkistown Racing Circuit in County Down.
Reds move into second as league leaders Linfield put five past Swifts
Will Irish eyes be smiling at Cheltenham?
Final throw of the dice
Busy period in store at Coleraine Rugby Club
Eoghan Rua camogs complete a treble of All Ireland titles
Kerry and Mayo soar while Dublin struggle
John bags first hole in one - aged 12!
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
800 jobs to go at P&O Ferries, services suspended.
UNITE members William Sharpe, James Pollock and Richard Patton out on the picket line at the Causeway Coast and Glens council site on Knock Road Ballymoney, this morning (Tues Mar 22)>
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballycastle Chronicle
78 Castle Street, Ballycastle
BT54 6AR
Tel: 028 2076 1282